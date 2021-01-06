Initial work on MCH master plan in progress

Kozhikode

06 January 2021 01:30 IST

New MRI unit opened at medical college hospital

Preliminary work is on to implement the proposed master plan for the development of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was opening a new MRI unit under the aegis of the Kerala Health Research and Welfare Society at an online event on Tuesday. Ms. Shylaja said once the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) clears the master plan, its implementation would help the institution gain international standards. Drastic changes have been made at the medical college hospital in the past three years, as the institution is being modernised.

She pointed out that a trauma care system with a minor outpatient section and other facilities at the entrance to the hospital itself was being envisioned.

Advertising

Advertising

“Changes are being brought to emergency medical care units in hospitals across the State. Facilities at medical college hospitals and taluk and district hospitals are being modernised. The congested atmosphere in casualty wards are being addressed,” she pointed out.

The OP sections at medical college hospitals now have resting places and are patient-friendly, Ms. Shylaja added.