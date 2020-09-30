Inhabited villages likely to be excluded from buffer zone

Kozhikode

30 September 2020 23:30 IST

‘Claims of owners under Peruvannamoozhi range genuine’

The Forest Department’s latest report on buffer zones, which is being prepared, is likely to recommend the exclusion of some of the inhabited villages under the Peruvannamoozhi forest range from the the limits around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The report, to be submitted to the State government within October 15, will mainly consider the exclusion of villages such as Chembanoda, Chakkittappara and Muthukad from the buffer zone limit.

Officials made it clear that only inhabited areas would be excluded from the list. There would not be any change in criteria on the basis of unfounded claims or protests, they added.

Divisional Forest Officer M. Rajeevan said Kattippara was one of such villages where no inhabited locations were added to the buffer zone as claimed by protesters.

He said the new report would be prepared using accurate geospatial data available with the department and it would be submitted to the State government for further proceedings.

Mr. Rajeevan also said the claims of land holders under the Peruvannamoozhi range were found genuine as there were many inhabited areas within the interior village. They also possessed land documents issued by the government to prove legal ownership and to be excluded from the buffer zone limit, he said.

It was following a recent district-level meeting chaired by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan that the Forest Department was entrusted with the preparation of a new report on buffer zone and people’s concerns. The meeting was convened as a number of farmer organisations announced their decision to launch an indefinite stir in Kozhikode seeking the revision of the buffer zone classification.