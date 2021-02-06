Infra development of police govt’s top priority, says CM

Kozhikode

06 February 2021 00:32 IST

Pinarayi opens new police station at Kunnamangalam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday opened the newly constructed Kunnamangalam police station building. The station with modern surveillance amenities was constructed at a cost of ₹1.49 crore.

In his online inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said the State government gave top priority to infrastructure development of the police. It involves construction of new station buildings with better amenities for officials and visitors and foundation stone laying for new structures, he added.

“Almost all police stations now have their own buildings. There are also sufficient number of quarters for personnel. The people-friendly atmosphere at police stations is the result of such interventions,” said Mr. Vijayan. He also sought the cooperation of the police to complete all remaining projects.

Meanwhile, a colourful procession was organised in Kunnamangalam town as part of the inauguration of the station. P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, Kunnamangalam, led the procession, which drew the participation of local residents and heads of local bodies.

The Kunnamangalam police said a hi-tech control room and a city surveillance project were part of the new facility. The surveillance project was rolled out following complaints by local traders about thefts and anti-social activities, they added.

The new building was sanctioned for the Kunnamangalam police under a project to convert it into a model police station. Since the station has a one-and-a-half-acre compound, more development projects could be undertaken, officials said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new building for the Mukkom police station on the occasion. The project will be completed in a year. The local development fund of people’s representatives will also be used for the development of amenities in both the stations.