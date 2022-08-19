Information Commission hearing considers 24 appeals

Remaining complaints to be considered on Saturday

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 19, 2022 20:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A district-level hearing by the State Information Commission here on Friday considered 24 appeals on petitions submitted under the Right to Information Act. Around 100 complainants turned up for the hearing chaired by State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem at the Collectorate conference hall. Details sought by 10 petitioners were granted on the spot. The pending 28 cases would be considered on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app