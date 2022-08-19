Information Commission hearing considers 24 appeals
Remaining complaints to be considered on Saturday
A district-level hearing by the State Information Commission here on Friday considered 24 appeals on petitions submitted under the Right to Information Act. Around 100 complainants turned up for the hearing chaired by State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem at the Collectorate conference hall. Details sought by 10 petitioners were granted on the spot. The pending 28 cases would be considered on Saturday.
