‘Informals Stage’ turns centre of attraction at Ragam ‘23

March 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran

A spoof team celebrates its victory at Ragam ‘23 at NIT-C on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A motley crowd of students dressed in a variety of costumes were dancing towards the ‘Informals Stage’ near the entrance of National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday afternoon. Many from the crowd joined them shouting hurrahs celebrating their victory in the spoof event.

The ‘Informals Stage’ is the centre of the action-packed edition of Ragam, the annual cultural festival of NIT-C. Though the events are taking place in several venues across the vast campus, the celebration is largely focused on this open stage right in the middle of the driveway leading to the main building. Both sides of the driveway are lined with makeshift stalls selling food products and are thronged by students who have come from different parts of the country to be part of the fiesta, claimed to be the biggest of its kind in South India.

Different sports competitions were held on both sides of the driveway, besides traditional cultural programmes such as Kolkali and Duffmuttu. The energy was at its peak at the event ‘Amplified’, a battle between bands. Bodybuilders stole the show during ‘Fitness Flex’ at the Informals Stage on Saturday afternoon.

