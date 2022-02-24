Ineligible students admitted under EWS category in 10 colleges, finds Calicut varsity panel

Proposal to cancel affiliation of institutions that violate norms

A Syndicate sub-committee of the University of Calicut has found that at least 10 affiliated colleges admitted ineligible students to undergraduate courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category in 2020-21 academic year.

According to sources, these colleges had not collected EWS certificate from students that make them eligible for reservations during admissions. The lapse was found during an inspection by the Directorate of Admissions of the university. It was then forwarded to the Syndicate, which set up a committee under Pro Vice Chancellor M. Nassar for an inquiry. The panel held sittings and spoke to the college principals. It was found that 17 ineligible students had gained admissions. The college authorities were later directed to shift these students to their eligible seats. The panel also suggested collecting fines between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 from the colleges.

The authorities have been asked to ensure that colleges are conducting admissions according to the reservation criteria as laid out by the university and the State government. The panel has proposed to cancel the affiliation of colleges which repeatedly admit ineligible students. The next meeting of the Syndicate is expected to discuss the proposal.