Ineffective accident recovery system, delay in road widening affect traffic on Thamarassery Ghat Road

October 28, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The absence of an effective accident recovery mechanism and the continuing delay in widening three dangerous hairpin curves are affecting the smooth flow of vehicles on the Thamarassery Ghat Road. Though a 24x7 accident recovery support with crane facilities has been on the priority list of various departments to improve traffic flow in the inter-district route, the project is still hanging fire.

“Accident rates are steadily on the increase, and it takes a lot of time to remove damaged vehicles from the road in the absence of effective roadside assistance. Speedy removal of accident-hit vehicles can help address traffic snarls in a better way,” says P.K. Sukumaran, general secretary of the Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee. He says the police and Fire and Rescue Services department are yet to work for its speedy realisation.

The widening of hairpin curves 6, 7 and 8 has been pending for years even after the acquisition of about two hectares of land for the project. Local residents say the curves have emerged as dangerous spots, affecting the safety of drivers on the mountain pass.

Various organisations, including the Ghat Road Protection Committee, are going ahead with the campaign to realise a bypass road that can decongest the Ghat Road to a great extent. The proposed 14-km bypass road will help passengers take diversion from the first hairpin curve and reach Thalippuzha near Pookode.

“The road which is now under the possession of the Forest department can be easily made available for the bypass project if the ministers are willing to hold discussions with the higher authorities concerned,” says a local body member, who is part of the campaign. He says the area does not come under the reserved forest and it will be easy for the Forest department to clear files.

The representatives of various socio-cultural and political organisations are planning to organise a mass convention in Wayanad on November 20 to draw the attention of the State government and the people’s representatives to the possible measures that can decongest the Ghat Road. Proposals to speed up the multi-crore tunnel road project and the development of Kuttiyadi pass for facilitating the increased movement of goods vehicles are also on the priority list.

Though local investors have proposed a cable car project across the Ghat Road, it is yet to get the desired support from the Tourism department. The investors point out that the project will be able to cut short the 23-km Ghat Road journey to just 3.5 km.

