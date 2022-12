Industrial expo to encourage small-scale entrepreneurs begins in Kozhikode

December 15, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Products of 45 small-scale industrial units on display at the expo

A small-scale industrial expo under the aegis of the District Industries Centre is under way at Koyilandy in Kozhikode. Kanathil Jameela, MLA, opened the fest on Thursday. Panthalayani block panchayat president P. Baburaj presided over the function. Products of 45 small-scale industrial units are on display at the expo, a press release said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.