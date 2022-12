December 15, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

A small-scale industrial expo under the aegis of the District Industries Centre is under way at Koyilandy in Kozhikode. Kanathil Jameela, MLA, opened the fest on Thursday. Panthalayani block panchayat president P. Baburaj presided over the function. Products of 45 small-scale industrial units are on display at the expo, a press release said.