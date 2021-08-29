Indiscipline won’t be tolerated, says new Kozhikode DCC chief

K. Praveen Kumar, newly appointed president of the Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC), on Sunday refused to join issue with senior leader K.P. Anil Kumar, who has been suspended for criticising the appointments of DCC chiefs.

He told the media on Sunday that indiscipline would not be tolerated. “Both workers and the leaders should toe the party line. There is no compromise on that. If any of the workers thinks that Congress is a platform where anyone can say anything, they will be disappointed,” Mr. Praveen Kumar said

Asked about Mr. Anil Kumar’s statement, he said it was not appropriate to respond to someone who was shown the door by the party. “Till recently, he has been waxing eloquent about party discipline to party workers in Kozhikode,” Mr. Praveen Kumar added.