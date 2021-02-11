India’s contribution to value-added pepper products hailed

Centre, Spices Board to popularise health benefits of spices abroad

Hoang Thi Lien, Executive Director, International Pepper Community, Indonesia, has said that India is the only country which is part of the International Pepper Community that has been contributing well to the export of value-added pepper products.

Delivering the keynote address at the international symposium on spices organised by the Indian Society for Spices, she said though the country produced 60,000 metric tonnes of pepper, it also imported over 24,000 metric tonnes, as value-added products are given thrust.

D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, also stressed the scope of value-addition for improving spices export. According to him, value-added spice products contribute 51% of the total spice export from the country.

The Centre and the Spices Board are now focusing more on promoting higher-end value-addition and popularising the health benefits of spices, Mr. Sathiyan said, adding that a mission was on to promote Indian brands abroad by coordinating with Indian Brand Equity Foundation.

Indian spice sector has immense scope for development, as there are 52 scheduled spices in the country. Only a few of these spices are being promoted and exported, and the export of spices could witness considerable growth on shifting focus to all spices, said the official.

A pilot project for online sale of large cardamom in the north-east region and an e-Spice bazaar are also on the cards, Mr. Sathiyan said.

Gusland McCook, Acting Director General, Jamaican Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority; B. Sarada De Silva, Chairman, B. Darsin De Silva Sons Pvt. Ltd., Sri Lanka; Gopal Lal, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre for Seed Spices; Dr. K. Kandiannan, Vivekananda Technical Centre of RKM, Fiji, and Dr. Homey Cherian, Director, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, also spoke.