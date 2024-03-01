ADVERTISEMENT

‘Indians yet to recognise their potential in AI’

March 01, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated March 02, 2024 01:11 am IST - Kozhikode

Three-day Kerala Technology Expo to conclude on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the Global Future Council for Cyber Security of the World Economic Forum speaking at the Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode on March 1. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Indians are yet to recognise the country’s potential, including in Artificial intelligence (AI), said Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the Global Future Council for Cyber Security of the World Economic Forum. She was speaking at the Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode on March 1 (Friday).

Also the head of Emirates Digital Association of Women, Ms. Alkhzaimi said India had great human resources in the AI sector though China was leading the race at present, much ahead of the US. “Indians should take inspiration from their tradition and heritage in spices and Ayurveda like no other country in the world,” she said.

Guidewire managing director Mohammed Anzy pointed out that Indian industrial entrepreneurs had not yet been able to utilise the commercial possibilities that the market demanded, and that smaller cities offered more opportunities.

Vinculum Group founder Venkataramana Rao Nott called upon entrepreneurs to change according to the changing tastes of consumers.

The three-day expo will conclude on March 2 (Saturday).

