February 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

A three-day national conference of the Indian Menopause Society will be held in Kozhikode from February 17. The organisers said here on Wednesday that doctors from various States and neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would attend the event at Hotel Apollo Dimora. It will have workshops and discussions on issues facing women from their middle age.