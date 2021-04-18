‘Independents’ retains Kozhikode medical college students’ union

KOZHIKODE

18 April 2021 01:10 IST

Erin Liz John, who was adjudged Miss Kerala 2020, has been elected fine arts secretary of the students’ union of Government Medical College, Kozhikode. The election was held on Saturday.

According to sources, Independents, a students organisation not aligned to any political party, has retained their sway over all the general seats. Shawn M. Thomas has been chosen chairperson and Aqif Nasim the general secretary. Sharath M.S. is the vice-chairperson, Sreeranjini is the lady vice-chairperson, P. Jasara is the joint secretary, and Aasif K. Nasar is the sports secretary. O.P. Siniya Mariyam is the magazine editor and Fayiz Moosa is the university union councillor. The Independents has been winning the union elections since 2003.

