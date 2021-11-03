Independent panel to study farmers’ grievances in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

03 November 2021 21:17 IST

Commission to hold two-day sitting in the district from November 13

An independent commission appointed by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, an umbrella body of farmers’ organisations across the country, to study farmers’ grievances will hold a two-day sitting covering the upland areas of Kozhikode district from November 13.

It is the first such people’s commission appointed by a major farmers’ organisation as part of preparing a comprehensive field study report and submitting it to the Union and State Governments for appropriate follow-up action.

Mahasangh leaders said the commission would meet as many farmers as possible from upland areas like Chakkittappara and Kattippara and record their grievances with the latest facts and figures. Apart from the scheduled panchayat-level meetings, a public sitting will be held at Kariyathumpara on November 13 for farmers and their representatives, they informed.

Advertising

Advertising

Reception committees have been formed in various panchayats to ensure the participation of all local residents in the sitting.

A majority of those who are expected to be present at the sitting are the ones who had suffered huge crop losses in wild animal attacks. A few of them have already forwarded their complaints to the Union and State Governments, citing the alleged apathy of local Forest officials in addressing the issue. They also alleged that the categorisation of wild boars as vermin by the Centre was delayed mainly because of laxity on the part of senior Forest officials.

According to Mahasangh leaders, no efficient farmers’ commission has been functioning in Kerala to take up farmers’ cause. They pointed out that the district-level sittings would help the commission get a clear picture of the current situation, besides identifying the actual requirements of farmers and the most practical solutions to their problems.