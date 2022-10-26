Independent and experimental film fest in Kozhikode on November 12, 13

October 26, 2022

Fest to feature best independent movies that came out in the last three years and could not be screened due to the pandemic

Independent and Experimental Film Festival of Kerala (IEFFK) 2022, an initiative of Minimal Cinema, the biggest private film festival in the State, will be held at the Art Gallery and Krishnamenon Museum in Kozhikode on November 12 and 13. The festival will feature the best independent movies that came out in the last three years and could not be screened due to the pandemic. Many of them have already been recognised in international platforms. The premiere show of Cheers, the new movie by national award-winning filmmaker Sudevan, will also be held at the festival. For delegate registration, contact 98952-86711 on WhatsApp, a press release said.



