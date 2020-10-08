Indefinite strike by traders called off

Collector promises to address issues at containment zones

The indefinite strike launched by the youth wing of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) in front of the Kozhikode civil station was called off on the first day itself following an assurance from District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao that genuine issues related to traders’ operations in containment zones would be resolved.

The youth wing of the merchant’s association resorted to the hunger stir alleging that revenue and police officials were forcibly closing shops in containment zones without giving any logical explanation. They also accused officials of taking unilateral decisions.

KVVES State president T. Nazeerudheen,who opened the protest, alleged that the ‘unscientific classification’ of containment zones without discussing any safety arrangement with traders was troubling thousands of hapless traders who had been struggling to overcome financial blues.

Youth wing leaders who took part in the strike said the alleged flaws in the declaration of containment zones were badly affecting the lives of many daily wage workers.

The issues were also placed before the District Collector during a conciliation talk in the evening. KVVES leaders who took part in the meeting said their request to consider the presence of merchant organisation leaders also while fixing containment areas was duly considered.