Indefinite stir launched against Chengottumala quarry project

The Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti, an action council of local residents and environmental activists, launched an indefinite sit-in on the premises of the Kottur grama panchayat office in Kozhikode on Thursday against the reported plan of the Industries Department to hold a fresh hearing on May 17 to consider the D&O licence application of a quarry firm at Chengottumala.

The protest venue witnessed stormy scenes as three of the samiti members climbed atop the panchayat building when policemen attempted to arrest the protesters.

However, the police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police was forced to step back as the three men carrying petrol and kerosene bottles threatened self-immolation.

Meanwhile, action council leaders asserted that they would intensify the protest from Friday with more public participation.

They called upon the district administration to seriously review the project proposal after conducting required field studies and holding discussions with local residents about their concerns. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers also expressed solidarity with the protest.

Action committee leader K. Rajeesh alleged that District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao was hardly aware of the environmental issues facing the area and the reasons put forth by residents for opposing the project. He also argued that the Collector being the top revenue officer had bigger roles to play, and that he could review such a multi-crore project that caused a huge threat to the environment.

Action committee leaders said the application of the private company to secure Dangerous and Offensive Trades and Factories Licence (D&O) had been rejected several times. The latest hearing was scheduled by the Industries Department based on a favourable order secured by the quarry operators from top government authorities, they alleged.