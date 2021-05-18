Increased responsibility, says Saseendran

MLA pledges to complete projects

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader A.K.Saseendran says that his induction into the Cabinet in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government was a foregone conclusion.

In the outgoing Cabinet, he handled the Transport portfolio. “This time, there will be a reshuffle of portfolios,” he said. He said he would take the initiative to complete several ongoing projects in the Elathur Assembly segment. “Also, I recognise the increased responsibilities during the second term,” Mr. Saseendran said.

The 76-year-old leader won by a margin of 38,502 votes from Elathur, a semi-urban region with portions attached to the Kozhikode city.

A native of Kannur district, Mr. Saseendran as Congress (S) candidate began his electoral innings by emerging victorious from Peringalam Assembly constituency in 1980.

Previously, he had won from the Edakkad segment in 1982. But he lost from Kannur segment in 1987 and 1991. To put an end to intra-party feud, he was shifted to the Balussery segment from where he won in 2006. From 2011, he has been successfully contesting from Elathur.