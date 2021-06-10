Increase vaccination centres, local bodies told

Daily TPR in Kozhikode district falls to 9.84%

The Kozhikode district administration has proposed to increase more vaccination centres to reduce the rush and boost the immunization against COVID-19 even as the daily test positivity rate fell below 10% on Thursday, for the second time in recent days.

According to sources, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao directed local bodies to add at least one additional centre in their jurisdiction. Community halls or town halls could be used for the purpose. Spot registration would be allowed in areas with low Internet access and places where fishers and people belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are staying. Services of doctors in mobile medical units could be utilised here.

Mr. Rao said that the relaxations in lockdown on Friday would not be applicable to places where the daily test positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to be high. Banks in such places could function between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Only 50% staff would be allowed to work and only five persons can be inside the office at a time.

Meanwhile, a daily TPR of 9.84% was reported on Thursday when 10,506 samples were tested. The number of new cases is 1,008. Earlier, a daily TPR of 9% was reported on April 8 and June 6.

According to the district medical officer, 999 cases of local transmission of the infection and nine others without a known source of infection have been recorded. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 281 cases of locally acquired infections, Peruvayal 38, Olavanna 31, and Chathamangalam 30. As many as 1,303 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 13,410. A total of 10,122 people are under home isolation.