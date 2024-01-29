Inclusive Sports Meet in Kozhikode from February 3

January 29, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Inclusive Sports Meet for differently abled students in public schools will begin in the three educational districts in Kozhikode on February 3.

Around 700 differently abled students from 15 block resource centres in the district are taking part in the meets to be held at Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School (Kozhikode educational district), SN Trust HSS, Chelannur (Thamarassery educational district), and National HSS, Vattoli (Vadakara educational district). The meet is being organised with the support of the District Sports Council by Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

Competitions will be held in events such as football, badminton, cricket, handball, relay race, standing jump, and ball throw. The event is being coordinated by specially trained physical education teachers and special educators, a press release said.