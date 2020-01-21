Include disapproval of CAA in Governor’s address: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has urged the Left Democratic Front Government to include the State’s disapproval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the policy address of the Governor when the next session of Kerala Assembly begins.

He was inaugurating a 12-hour hunger strike led by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M.K. Muneer against the CAA on Kozhikode beach on Tuesday. “The resolution passed in the State Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial CAA should reflect in the policy address,” said Mr. Chennithala.

The policy address, the Congress leader said, should clarify the strong sentiments of the people of Kerala against the CAA. “Confusion still existed over Census and National Population Register (NPR). The deletion of two newly introduced questions in the Census will not allay the fears. The Census should not be carried out in a hasty manner. The government should act cautiously in this regard,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said the BJP-led Government at the Centre was acting in a manner that amounted to challenging the Constitution. Religious extremists have joined together to implement the agenda of the RSS and the BJP. The efforts of Dr. Muneer was to preserve the secular credentials of the State, he said.

M.K. Raghavan and K. Muraleedharan, MPs; IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, both MPs, lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav were present. People from different walks of life spoke during the protest.