Incident response system to monitor oxygen supply on cards

Kozhikode

08 May 2021 19:32 IST

For effective handling of emergency situations at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

An incident response system exclusively to monitor supply of oxygen is on the cards in all districts to effectively handle emergency situations at various government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The model adopted by the Kozhikode district administration as part of its 18-point COVID-19 Surge Management Plan will be considered for implementation in the first phase.

Under the supervision of the District Disaster Management Authorities, district-level oxygen availability assurance teams or district oxygen war rooms will be set up to manage critical situations. The war rooms will be in touch with nodal officers at hospitals to stay updated on oxygen availability.

In Kozhikode district, three officers led by an Assistant Collector have already taken charge to monitor the situation as per the surge management plan. They will primarily be responsible to oversee oxygen supply infrastructure and network of hospitals and establish systems to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen.

The emergency plan prepared under the State Disaster Management Authority also proposes to maintain a buffer stock, which could be a huge relief in emergency situations. Health Department officials pointed out that such preparedness would equip the district better to meet unexpected technical issues in oxygen plants or disruption of the supply network.

For State-level monitoring, district-wise data on oxygen stock and supply will be updated on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal by the technical team and nodal officers. The State-level war room will monitor the whole process and coordinate with district-level offices. Fire and Rescue Services teams will conduct frequent inspections at oxygen plants and ensure their safety.

According to officials of the State Disaster Management Authority, there will be dedicated facilities as well to offer real-time solutions to COVID-19-related queries and complaints in every district. These call centres will coordinate with multiple task forces, nodal officers, and heads of various departments for prompt action, they add.