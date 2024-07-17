ADVERTISEMENT

Incessant rain continues to lash Kozhikode

Published - July 17, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

34 houses fully and 33 partially damaged in the district; water entered bridge in Poolakkadavu near Kozhikode city after Poonoor river overflowed following heavy rain

The Hindu Bureau

A relief camp opened at the IHRD Technical Higher Secondary School at Thiruthiyad in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Incessant rain continued to lash Kozhikode on Wednesday, especially the upland areas, leading to flooding in many places. The India Meteorological department has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall could occur in the district in the next two days as well.

The number of visitors to the Kozhikode beach has come down owing to restrictions imposed by the authorities in view of rain. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

According to local reports, traffic was disrupted for a while in the Kuttiyadi mountain pass after a train fell on the road. On Tuesday, heavy winds that lasted between 20 seconds and 30 seconds, reported to be Gustnados, had wreaked havoc in Kuttiyadi area. Houses were damaged and properties were destroyed. With the Pulluva river overflowing, parts of Vilangad Town were flooded and water entered a bridge in the area. There are unconfirmed reports that a landslip has occurred in the Vilangad forests. Low-lying areas in Mavoor are flooded.

Official reports said that Kakkayam received 124 mm of rain, Peruvannamoozhi 84 mm, Kunnamangalam 32 mm, Vadakara 38 mm, and Vilangad 57 mm between 8.30 a.m. on July 16 and 8.30 a.m. on July 17. Water-levels are rising in Poonoor river and Chaliyar and their tributaries Iruvazhinji river and Cherupuzha because of the rainfall in their catchment areas.

The Butt Road beach in Kozhikode city has been closed to visitors in view of heavy rain. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Four road-side eateries in Vadakara were damaged in the gusty winds that lashed the area on Wednesday. Two of them reportedly flew away. Roof sheets fell on a couple of two-wheelers, damaging them.

Water entered a bridge in Poolakkadavu near Kozhikode city after the Poonoor river overflowed following heavy rain. Vellimadukunnu-Poolakkadavu Road-Parambil Bazar was closed to traffic. Local reports said that there is knee-deep water outside an LP school in the area.

The Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode city has been closed due to heavy rain. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The sources said that 34 houses had been fully damaged and 33 partially damaged in the rainfall. There are five relief camps in Kozhikode district. Thirty-six people belonging to 10 families are staying there. Members of over 50 families have shifted to their relatives’ places.

Meanwhile, the District Collector has declared a holiday for NGO Quarters Higher Secondary School, IHRD Technical Higher Secondary School, GLP School, Kottooli, and an anganwadi in Muttoli where relief camps are functioning.

