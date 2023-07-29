Inadequate funds, lack of support from sponsors leave Janamaithri police scheme in limbo in Kozhikode

July 29, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

Insufficient government funding and lack of support from private sponsors have started affecting the field-level activities of the ambitious Janamaithri scheme in Kozhikode district. For over five years, the local police stations have been carrying out only nominal works without initiating any fresh projects or proposals for the revival of schemes dropped midway.

Only very few police stations are now conducting beat patrolling and monthly review meetings. Residents’ associations are hardly associated with the scheme now. Charity initiatives launched with the support of various residents’ forums and organisations have also stopped due to lack of proper regional coordination.

“The tribal Janamaithri scheme, one of the novel initiatives undertaken by the community policing squad in the rural areas of Kozhikode district to care for backward tribal community members, is not functional anymore. Sports activities initiated to foster healthy living and discourage drug abuse have also come to an end,” said a retired police officer who was part of the project. He said there was no State-level coordination to strengthen the scheme, which was very popular in the past.

The tribal Janamaithri scheme was popular in the rural areas of Kozhikode as it covered about 15 tribal settlements under the leadership of various Station House Officers. On special occasions, tribal families were given food and clothes with the support of sponsors. There were also initiatives to construct playgrounds in various areas.

A major highlight of the scheme in urban areas was the consideration given to elderly persons. There were a series of measures to ensure their safe living in the city and the protection of their property. ‘Bell of Faith’ was one of the schemes implemented in Kozhikode city, wherein the police distributed remote controlled alarms to senior citizens who lived alone in the city. But, the scheme came to an abrupt end.

It was in 2008 that the Janamaithri scheme was launched in the State with the support of over 20 police stations. In 2012, the number of stations covered under the scheme touched 248. The scheme was later extended to about 455 police stations, considering its efficacy in building good relationships. There were about 1,500 trained officers to coordinate the project across the State.

