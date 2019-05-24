In Vadakara, vote against political violence

The Congress’s nomination of K. Muraleedharan, MLA, in Vadakara Parliamentary constituency seems to have paid off with the declaration of the Lok Sabha results on Thursday. His entry into the electoral scene to take on CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan had set the tone for a high octane campaign in rural Kozhikode.

Despite the CPI(M) marshalling all its resources to recapture the seat, Mr. Muraleedharan managed to win the hearts of voters by highlighting the cult of violence in Vadakara.

The campaign of K.K. Rema, wife of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, against Mr. Jayarajan also helped Mr. Muraleedharan emerge victorious and record a high margin.

The RMP, which had tactically ensured the victory of Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran in the last two elections, had openly supported the UDF candidate this time.

Mr. Muraleedharan secured leads in all seven segments in the Vadakara seat except in Thalassery in Kannur district. However, the second Assembly segment, Koothuparamba in the district gave a moderate lead for Mr. Muraleedharan. The Assembly segments in Kozhikode district — Vadakara, Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram and Koyilandy and Perambra — gave huge leads for the Congress candidate.

The induction of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) should have arithmetically given an edge to Mr. Jayarajan. But many of the leaders of the outfit who felt disgruntled after being denied a Lok Sabha seat this time may have voted for Mr. Muraleedharan.

BJP candidate V.K. Sajeevan, who ran for the second time, garnered over 80,000 votes, which is more than his vote share in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Musthafa Kommeri of the Social Democratic Party of India got 5,543 votes.

Seven injured in clash

Seven persons, including a policeman and a seven-year-old girl, were injured in a clash between Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and CPI(M) workers at Valayam near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district on Thursday.