In the pipeline, a campaign against hartals

KOZHIKODE: Against the backdrop of the recent rise in the number of hartals in the State, a group of people here have revived the Kerala Hartal Viruddha Munnani. A human chain will be formed around the Mananchira pond here on June 30 to raise awareness among the people about the need to stop the practice of calling for complete shutdown.

Sathar Paikadan, convener of the munnani, said on Monday that school students would be the main participants in the human chain as they would raise the slogan to “stop hartals and let them study”.

“We are planning to invite actors Sreenivasan or Mamukkoya to inaugurate event,” he said. On July 15, a convention will be organised in Kozhikode in which representatives of major political parties will participate. Those supporting hartals and those who oppose them will discuss ways and means to reduce the burden on the people.

Mr. Paikadan said the munnani would rope in casual labourers, small traders and merchants, bus operators, and parents of school and college-going students, who were mainly affected by hartals, to raise public opinion against it.

Committees will be formed in all districts to spread the message. The participation of social organisations such as Rotary Club too will be sought. “We are planning to hold discussions with the apex body of residents associations if they are interested in joining our campaign. Efforts are also on to seek police protection for those who don’t want to participate in hartals,” Mr. Sathar added.

K. Chandrababu from Kannur, a member of the munnani, said it would chalk out a five-year action plan to completely stop hartals. “We had conducted a survey in 11 districts to know the people’s response to the hartal calls. Almost 95% were opposed to it,” he added.