In the league of the extraordinary

Actor Mamukkoya calls himself an ordinary person who had the good fortune to be among some extraordinary persons. On Tuesday evening, however, he was left wondering if he has now been elevated to a higher pedestal.

The veteran actor was delivering a speech after accepting Pushpasree Trust-Thikkodiyan Award instituted in memory of the well-known playwright and novelist from Kozhikode.

“I happened to go through the list of people who were earlier awarded. It includes eminent people such as poet O.N.V. Kurup and playwright G. Sankara Pillai. It is indeed an honour to be part of that group. More than anything, I think that is the biggest recognition I can think of,” said Mr. Mamukkoya. The actor also recalled his association with Thikkodiyan and how he was asked by the late actor Thikkurissi Sukumaran Nair to deliver one of his books to him.

Presenting the award, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said Mr. Mamukkoya, known for his humorous roles, was the best choice for the honour as Thikkodiyan too was a practitioner of humour. P.V. Gangadharan, functionary of the trust, urged the Mayor to set up a suitable memorial for Thikkodiyan in Kozhikode city.