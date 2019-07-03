In praise of Appunni’s pure poetry

“Simple words and innocent usages. Pure poetry without the restrictions of a metre.” This is how Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s former chairperson P. Valsala described the works of Malayath Appunni, who recently bagged the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for children’s literature.

‘A rarity’

Opening a discussion on the ‘Literary journey of Malayath Appunni’, organised by the Sahitya Samithi here on Tuesday, she said pure poetry was a rarity at present, especially among new generation poets, and hence the significance of Mr. Appunni’s poems.

“His works do not handle contemporary issues, but themes that have a universal significance,” she said.

Writer P.P. Sreedharanunni said Mr. Appunni held strong views on society, which however did not reflect in his works. “A romantic at heart, Mr, Appunni embraced realistic themes later on for survival as a poet.”

Unanimous opinion

The participants in the discussion were unanimous in acknowledging that Appunni’s poems were one with his children’s literature. “He keeps childishness in him even at this age,” said writer K.G. Raghunath, while Mr. Sreedharanunni said he addressed the inner child in every individual.

Role of lyricist

Mr. Sreedharanunni also mentioned Mr. Appunni’s contributions as a lyricist, as he had penned many songs for the All India Radio.

Writers A. Vijayan, Mundyadi Damodaran, Varadeshwari and Aneesa Subaida also took part in the discussion chaired by the Samithi general secretary P.M. Narayanan. Mr. Appunni has headed the Samithi in the past.