In Kozhikode, unauthorised suspension of private bus trips leaves rural passengers in the lurch

Police or MVD yet to initiate action against violators

The unauthorised suspension of service by some private bus operators citing operational loss has affected passengers travelling along interior routes, where the number of buses is already limited. Often, late evening trips are cancelled, forcing many students and women to seek the support of taxi operators.

Though passengers’ associations have brought the issue to the notice of authorities, including the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the police, a permanent solution has not been found. The call to operate Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services on such routes also remains unattended.

“For several months, Sundays have been undeclared holidays for some of the bus operators. If the MVD carries out an honest check, it will be able to name at least 50 buses in Kozhikode district that keep off the road on Sundays,” said Vijesh Kumar, a native of Chelannur, where the local people are the victims of such trip cancellations. People who had to travel for weddings or students who had to attend tuition classes in distant locations were forced to arrange taxis for their trips on Sundays, he said.

Though isolated incidents of cancellation of city services by some operators do not affected the urban passengers much, their rural counterparts are inconvenienced by the suspension of services. The majority of complainants are from the villages of Chelannur, Edakkara, Pattarpalam and Chirakkuzhi and the interior areas of Vadakara, Koyilandy and Atholi. The entry of taxi operators to cash in on the opportunity also posed another challenge.

When contacted, MVD officials said the unauthorised cancellation of trips by private bus operators was a violation of the existing service acts and rules. The permits of such operators could be suspended apart from initiating legal action against them, said the officials.

Officials with various sub regional transport offices said they would carry out surprise inspections to expose the violators based on complaints from the public. The details of such buses and their routes should be communicated to the MVD offices concerned for spot action, they added.