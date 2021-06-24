In Kozhikode, sightseers throw caution to wind

Police ramp up shadow patrol in district

The unbridled rush of domestic tourists to unguarded hill tourism destinations and trekking spots violating lockdown regulations has prompted the police to ramp up shadow patrol in Kozhikode district. Vehicles used by many of such sightseers have beenpat impounded by squads.

According to the Kozhikode Rural Police, many of those who were booked for the offence were unaware of the regulations. For them, the easing of lockdown regulations is seemingly a green signal for merriments in public places, the police said.

Personnel from the Thamarassery police station said they were surprised to find as many as 18 motorbikes near a hill tourism destination at Amarad near Kattippara recently. Though the riders fled on seeing checking squads, all the vehicles were impounded and taken to the police station, they added.

The unguarded eco-tourism spots at Vilangad and Nadapuram are also seeing an unhealthy rush of visitors. A number of unchecked interior roads turn safe routes for them. Since local tourism entrepreneurs are out of business following the COVID-19 outbreak, local vigil is on the decline.

Station House Officers from rural stations said they had alerted the Tourism Department and local administrators to adopt stringent measures to discourage the trend. They made it clear that local people’s support would be sought to gather information about trespassers.

A local body member from Nadapuram said there were incidents in which reckless sightseers were trapped in the middle of rivers following flash floods. “Recently, five youths had a narrow escape while bathing in the river near the Janakikadu eco-tourism spot,” he said.

The Valayam police said the Thirikakkayam waterfalls near Vilangad attract youngsters. Over 15 persons were booked till Thursday, apart from impounding 12 vehicles, they added.