Two selected for S.K. Pottekkatt Literature Award

January 23, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Advocate Arun Krishna Dhan from Ernakulam and Ramesh Sankaran from Kondotty, Malappuram, have been selected for the 30th S.K. Pottekkatt Memorial Literature Award instituted by the S.K. Pottekkat Award Committee.

Mr. Arun was selected for his anthology of essays titled Niyamam Nizhalveezhthiya Jeevithangal, while Mr. Ramesh was chosen for his travelogue titled Olive Marathanalil. The award carries a cash prize of ₹25,000, a sculpture, and citation. It will be presented by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at an event to be held at Hotel Alakapuri in Kozhikode on February 25, a press release said.