ADVERTISEMENT

Two selected for S.K. Pottekkatt Literature Award

January 23, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Arun Krishna Dhan

Advocate Arun Krishna Dhan from Ernakulam and Ramesh Sankaran from Kondotty, Malappuram, have been selected for the 30th S.K. Pottekkatt Memorial Literature Award instituted by the S.K. Pottekkat Award Committee.

Ramesh Sankaran

Mr. Arun was selected for his anthology of essays titled Niyamam Nizhalveezhthiya Jeevithangal, while Mr. Ramesh was chosen for his travelogue titled Olive Marathanalil. The award carries a cash prize of ₹25,000, a sculpture, and citation. It will be presented by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at an event to be held at Hotel Alakapuri in Kozhikode on February 25, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US