In a first, women to head IIM-K alumni forum

KOZHIKODE

07 March 2020 00:03 IST

For the first time, women office-bearers will lead the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Alumni Association (IIMKAA).

The newly elected team has chosen through an electoral process their first woman president and vice president. The seven-member execute committee team comprises Dipika Raikwar (president), Aswathy Rakesh (vice president), Anchit Gupta (secretary), Nitin Nair (treasurer), Namith Najeeb, Nitin Gupta and Vinod Sankaranarayanan, according to a news release here on Friday.

The IIMKAA is responsible for alumni engagement for 8,000-plus members globally, through a network of 14 city chapters by organising year-round programmes.

Announcing the results of the election, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said the association would immensely benefit from the expertise of the two women office bearers at the helm of its affairs. He said it was consistent with the mission of the institute to empower women and encourage diversity. Over the years, the IIMKAA has rolled out several initiatives around its themes of diversity, entrepreneurship, social impact and leadership development. “The bonds our alumni create through their shared experiences as students are truly unique and we are confident that the newly elected members will further drive the initiatives forward in the right direction,” he said.

The IIMKAA built a women’s alumni network with meets across city chapters, including virtual learning sessions on cutting edge topics to enable leadership development and continuous learning. Under the entrepreneurship theme, the IIMKAA launched the IIM Kozhikode Alumni Fund, the first alumni angel fund in India, which has already made its first investments in start-ups alongside marquee investors. The alumni also funded fellowships for IIM-K students to launch their own ventures.

On the social impact front, several city chapters organized volunteering events and raised funding for Kerala flood relief to rebuild a Government Primary School in Alleppey district. Newly elected president Ms. Raikwar said the committee looked forward to working with the institute and its global alumni community to drive greater engagement and impact.