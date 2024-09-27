GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a first, mobile passport van to be deployed to process applications under Kozhikode RPO

Facility to be first used in Wayanad district for landslip survivors

Published - September 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Regional Passport Officer K. Arunmohan flagging off the mobile passport van at the Kozhikode Passport Office in Kozhikode on Friday.

For the first time in Kerala, a mobile passport van equipped with biometric capturing devices will be deployed on-site to process passport applications under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Kozhikode.

The innovative move by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) aims to reduce travel distances, enhance efficiency, and increase accessibility to passport services, especially for those in remote and far-flung areas.

Regional Passport Officer K. Arunmohan said the mobile passport van would be first utilised in Wayanad district, where RPO, Kozhikode, in collaboration with the district administration of Wayanad, is organising special passport camp at the Meppadi grama panchayat office on September 28 and 29.

The special drive aims to provide doorstep passport services to residents, particularly benefiting the elderly, differently abled individuals, and those severely impacted by the recent landslides.

Over 100 applicants are expected to benefit from the camp.

He said the key benefits of the initiative included reduced travel burden to Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, and increased accessibility so that services reach the doorstep of residents in remote areas.

The initiative aims to improve the passport issuance process by bringing services closer to people, alleviating travel burdens, and ensuring timely assistance for those who need it most, Mr. Arunmohan said.

