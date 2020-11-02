In a first, ‘Bio Park’ opened at school

Kozhikode

02 November 2020 23:30 IST

Kozhikode Corporation to conduct training on waste management at facility

The first ever ‘Bio Park’ in a school in the State, opened with an aim to create awareness on waste management among students and the public, opened at Model Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Monday. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran opened the park in the presence of councillors, representatives from the Haritha Keralam Mission and the school authorities.

Novel venture

The ‘Bio Park’ is a novel venture being implemented by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation with the help of Haritha Keralam Mission at a cost of ₹2 lakh. The park consists of working models of various methods for processing of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

Models

The models include those of vermi compost, bucket compost, kitchen bin, bio-bin, ring compost, biogas plant, pipe compost, biocomposter bin, biodigester pot, Thumboormuzhi aerobic compost unit, bottle booth, pot compost and a mini Material Recovery Facility with separate containers for paper, plastic bottles, metals, glass, footwear, leather, thermocol, rexin, old clothes, medicines, pesticide bottles, light bulbs and electronics. The models were set up by Socio Economic Unit Foundation (SEUF) with detailed descriptions of each.

For students also

The corporation plans to use the facility for training the Harithakarma Sena, residents’ associations, people’s representatives and officials from local bodies, besides students on waste management.

Corporation Health Standing Committee chairman K.V. Baburaj, Education Standing Committee chairman M. Radhakrishnan and Haritha Keralam District Mission Coordinator P. Prakashan were present at the event.