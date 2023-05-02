Improper records at Corporation office hit building number scam probe

May 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

It has been almost a year since the building number scam, using leaked passwords of Kozhikode Corporation officials, came to light at the civic body’s office. However, there has been little progress in the case beyond the initial arrests and suspensions.

Moreover, the Opposition in the Corporation council has alleged that the technical glitch in the Sanchaya software, which was misused for the scam, has not been fixed yet and as a result, password leak and misuse of it continues unchecked.

It was in June 2022 that the case came out. The Sanchaya software developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) to ease the processing of building numbers was allegedly misused to grant building numbers to around 20 unauthorised buildings in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four officials of the Corporation were suspended immediately after the scam came out, as it was proved in the initial inquiry that their login passwords were used to carry out the scam. Their suspension was eventually cancelled when more details came out to acquit them.

The police arrested seven persons including Corporation officials, former officials, and middlemen in connection with the case. The case was later taken over by the district Crime Branch. But several factors, including the transfer of the investigating officers repeatedly, are affecting the progress of the case.

“The Corporation has not kept proper records of who has issued passwords or who has the liability, which is making matters difficult for us,” said P.V. Suresh, Assistant Commissioner (District Crime Branch).

“The same official who was suspended in connection with the case has complained that his login details were being misused during his absence from office. He is working at the Elathur zonal office, while the scam is being operated from the Corporation main office,” said K. Moideen Koya of the Indian Union Muslim League. He added that the continuing issue proves that IKM has not resolved the glitch in the software that facilitated the scam.

Another councillor N.C. Moyinkutty of the LJD commented that the allegation, if true, was quite serious and urged the Corporation to investigate the matter immediately.