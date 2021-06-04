Implement Gadgil report, says green forum

The Society for the Protection of Environment, Kerala (SPEK) has urged the State government to focus on protecting the environment and sustainable development while concentrating on mega projects in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, SPEK president K.K.Vijayan and secretary K.K. Devadasan said that rampant urbanisation and development projects should not be at the cost of destruction of the environment. In such a context, the government should implement the recommendations of the Gadgil Committee on protection of the Western Ghats.

Copies of the memorandum were also submitted to Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran. Stringent laws should be enacted to stop unrestricted mining and reclamation of paddy fields and water bodies, they said.

They also said that the government should enact a law against unbridled construction activities. The unchecked and unscientific construction had resulted in landslides and floods. It was a reality that more than 10 lakh dwellings remained unoccupied in Kerala, Dr. Vijayan and Dr. Devadasan said.

SPEK called for streamlining the transportation sector in a scientific manner and a rethink of developing new airports in a small State. All development projects before execution should be subjected to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Solid waste disposal laws should be strictly implemented in the State, they said.