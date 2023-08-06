ADVERTISEMENT

Impart traditional cultural values to students, teachers told

August 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs  V. Muraleedharan after inaugurating the new building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, in Kozhikode city on Sunday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has asked teachers to impart traditional cultural values to students. He was here on Sunday to open a new building for the Kendriya Vidyalaya at East Hill.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that the attempt should be to have quality education to inculcate values in children. He called for joint efforts to ward off drug mafia. The students should be capable of handling unexpected challenges and setbacks. They should be able to question wrong things. Educational institutions should encourage Indian values such as respect towards elders and love for nature. Mr. Muraleedharan claimed that the National Education Policy is inclusive as it reflects Indian culture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US