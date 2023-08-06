Impart traditional cultural values to students, teachers told

August 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has asked teachers to impart traditional cultural values to students. He was here on Sunday to open a new building for the Kendriya Vidyalaya at East Hill.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that the attempt should be to have quality education to inculcate values in children. He called for joint efforts to ward off drug mafia. The students should be capable of handling unexpected challenges and setbacks. They should be able to question wrong things. Educational institutions should encourage Indian values such as respect towards elders and love for nature. Mr. Muraleedharan claimed that the National Education Policy is inclusive as it reflects Indian culture.