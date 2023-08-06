HamberMenu
Impart traditional cultural values to students, teachers told

August 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for External Affairs  V. Muraleedharan after inaugurating the new building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, in Kozhikode city on Sunday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, are seen.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs  V. Muraleedharan after inaugurating the new building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, in Kozhikode city on Sunday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has asked teachers to impart traditional cultural values to students. He was here on Sunday to open a new building for the Kendriya Vidyalaya at East Hill.

Mr. Muraleedharan said that the attempt should be to have quality education to inculcate values in children. He called for joint efforts to ward off drug mafia. The students should be capable of handling unexpected challenges and setbacks. They should be able to question wrong things. Educational institutions should encourage Indian values such as respect towards elders and love for nature. Mr. Muraleedharan claimed that the National Education Policy is inclusive as it reflects Indian culture.

