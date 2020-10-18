‘Immade Kozhikode’ launched to ensure safe food habits

Kozhikode

18 October 2020 01:21 IST

City to be part of FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right Challenge’

The Commissionerate of Food Safety on Friday launched ‘Immade Kozhikode’, a programme to ensure safe food habits among people in the city.

The programme was launched by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on the occasion of World Food Day as part of the ‘Eat Right Challenge’ issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Minister also launched the ‘Immade Kozhikode’ logo, while District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is chairman of the district food safety advisory committee, explained the programme.

As part of ‘Immade Kozhikode’, inspections will be made more regular at food-based enterprises. Training will be provided to such units in the city. “We also plan to ensure that all food-based enterprises within Kozhikode Corporation limits are licensed,” said Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety M.T. Babychan.

Awareness programmes based on the theme ‘Surakshithahaaram Arogyathinadharam’ (Safe food key for good health) and classes in schools and colleges have been planned as part of the programme.

‘RUCO’ (Repurposing Used Cooking Oil), a project through which used cooking oil from food-based enterprises is collected and sent to manufacturers of biodiesel, was launched in the city a few months ago. Mr. Babychan said more than 1,200 litres of used cooking oil had been collected under the project so far.