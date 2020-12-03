IMHANS observing 38th anniversary

The Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), which has emerged as a major healthcare institution in the State in recent times, is observing its 38th anniversary on December 4.

According to a release, the institute was launched adjacent to the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, in 1982. At present, it is functioning near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The IMHANS has separate outpatient facilities for children and adults and family counselling. Special attention is paid to the mental health of women and teenagers. It is also conducting studies and awareness sessions. In 2011, the institution was honoured by the Union government as a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

Sources said the services of psychiatrists, psychiatric social workers, clinical psychologists, psychiatric nurses, special educators, speech therapists, occupational therapists, and early interventionists were being provided under one roof. The IMHANS is also running an M.Phil in psychiatric social work and clinical psychology, and a diploma in psychiatric nursing. Recovery facilitation programme, a day-care centre aimed at rehabilitation of people under mental health treatment, is helping people get jobs too. Autism project helps differently abled children and their parents, while the tribal mental health project has helped the tribespeople of Wayanad district.

The anniversary celebrations will be opened by Sankar Mahadevan, member of the Rehabilitation Council of India. IMHANS Director P. Krishnakumar and Composite Regional Centre Director K.N. Roshan Bijlee will be present.