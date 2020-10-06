IMHANS launches online training module for parents of children with developmental issues

Kozhikode

Children unable to attend therapy sessions at hospitals and health centres due to COVID-19 crisis

The Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) is launching an online training programme titled ‘Saphalam’ to help parents of children who need treatment for developmental and behavioural issues.

According to IMHANS sources, the programme will be implemented by the early intervention unit in the Child Development Service (CDS) at the institute. The CDS has been working towards identifying various development and growth issues, behavioural and learning defects, and speech disabilities among children and offering scientific solutions to them, they said. Early stimulation, early intervention, speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy, remedial training, hearing check-up, and family counselling are being provided. As many as 5,000 children are seeking treatment here every year.

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, however, children are unable to attend therapy sessions at hospitals and health centres. The online programme will train the parents of children aged up to three to identify growth and developmental issues, provide treatment or therapy, and empower them. The registered parents will be sent a link. Experts at IMHANS will call them later to group the children based on their issues. The parents will then be given directions online, which include videos, photos and a set of guidelines titled ‘Veettiloru therapist’ (A therapist at home).

The sources pointed out that the period up to the age of two was crucial in the lives of children, and especially those who faced developmental issues. Such problems should be identified early and proper therapy sessions should be given. It would help stimulate their brain cells and enable them to overcome problems, they added.

A note from IMHANS said that around 100 children had so far registered for the online programme. For details, contact 9847792924, 7510172758, or 9847339771.