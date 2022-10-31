IMFL smugglers explore unchecked coastline to flourish in business

Fishing boats suspected to be misused for shipping of smuggled IMFL consignments from Mahe

The smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Mahe to Kozhikode is reportedly on the rise with the yet to be strengthened coastal patrol by the Excise department and police to track suspected fishing boats.

Other than seasonal checking, there is no permanent mechanism in place to monitor fishing boats being misused for the illegal trade along the north Kerala coastline.

Since intensified checking began on national and State highways, smugglers have been adopting waterways to flourish in the business. As the Excise department is yet to have its own patrol boats for surveillance, fishing boats are seemingly emerging as the safest option for smugglers to carry the illegally purchased IMFL stock.

According to sources, many such illegally operated boats anchor near Koyilandy and Vadakara beaches to unload stock. From there, local sellers transport it on motorbikes to interior places. A few fish workers too are suspected of colluding with smugglers.

“A bottle of IMFL purchased from Mahe at just ₹350 is now being sold here at ₹1,000. The sellers are reaping huge profit through the illicit business. A majority of them are targeting migrant workers and daily wage labourers,” said a social worker from Koyilandy. He added that there should be a permanent patrol squad to monitor the movement of suspected fishing boats along the Malabar coast.

Meanwhile, a senior Excise official said the vigil by striking units and highway patrol squads had exposed attempts to smuggle IMFL between Mahe and Kozhikode. “Over 3,000 litres of smuggled IMFL from Mahe were seized from various parts of the State. A majority of cases were exposed from Kozhikode,” he pointed out.