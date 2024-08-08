IMD yet to finalise location for Doppler Weather Radar in Kozhikode

Lack of availability of suitable land is presumed to be the reason for the delay in installing a Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) in Kozhikode.

DWRs are specialised systems that use the Doppler Effect to produce velocity data about objects at a distance. When the source and the signal are in relative motion to each other, the observer will see a change in the frequency. If they are moving closer, the frequency increases, and vice-versa. This is called Doppler Effect. The DWRs have the equipment to measure rainfall intensity, wind shear and velocity, and locate storm centre and the direction of gusty winds.

The installation of this system assumes significance against the backdrop of the recent Wayanad landslides and the downpour reported in Chooralmala-Mundakkai region on the day. It was reported that the weather forecast for the day had no indication of the severe rainfall that actually pounded the hillside. Right now, Kerala has two functional radars, one S-band DWR in Kochi and another C-band DWR at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. There is no such facility for North Kerala.

The Union government had approved an X-Band radar with an observation range of 100 km for Kozhikode and a C-Band radar with an observational range of 250 km for Mangaluru in 2023. The radar in Kozhikode is expected to bolster the weather-monitoring activities of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in this part of the State, especially its Western Ghats-abutting regions such as Wayanad.

According to sources, the land earlier identified by the IMD in Kozhikode was thick with vegetation and thus deemed not suitable for installing the DWR. It is learnt that the officials are also exploring the possibility of a location in Ponnani in Malappuram district now. A couple of other places in the Malabar region are also under consideration.