IMA’s model NEET test for aspirants on Sunday

April 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and its students’ wing, the Medical Students Network, will conduct a sensitisation programme and model entrance test for students who are appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on the Government Medical College campus in Kozhikode on Sunday. The students will be told about time-saving techniques and ways to avoid common errors. The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. For details log on to http://cognosco.vercel.app or call 97442-71120.

