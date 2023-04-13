HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMA’s model NEET test for aspirants on Sunday

April 13, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and its students’ wing, the Medical Students Network, will conduct a sensitisation programme and model entrance test for students who are appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on the Government Medical College campus in Kozhikode on Sunday. The students will be told about time-saving techniques and ways to avoid common errors. The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. For details log on to http://cognosco.vercel.app or call 97442-71120.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.