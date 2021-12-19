IMA’s 90th anniversary celebrations conclude

Kozhikode

19 December 2021 18:40 IST

The week-long 90th anniversary celebrations of the Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) concluded here on Sunday.

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened the valedictory event. He urged doctors to continue their commitment towards the profession as seen during the pandemic period. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and IMA functionaries were present. A walkathon of IMA members was held earlier in the morning at the Kozhikode beach. It was followed by a medical camp at the IMA hall. A women’s fest, food fest, film fest, and a painting exhibition too were held.

