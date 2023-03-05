IMA to take out march to city police commissioner’s office in Kozhikode

March 05, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will take out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Monday in protest against the recent attack on senior cardiologist P.K. Ashokan at Fathima Hospital in the city.

IMA functionaries demanded that provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 be amended to make hospitals safe zones. They pointed out that health personnel should be allowed to work confidently and with a sense of security. At least five hospitals are attacked every month in Kerala. This will force the doctors to go on a defensive mode and may lead to patients not getting timely care, the IMA leaders said. The march will begin from Fathima Hospital at 10 a.m.

