Kozhikode

IMA stages protest against Central move

Staff Reporter KOZHIKODE 09 December 2020 00:17 IST
Updated: 09 December 2020 00:17 IST

The Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the district collectorate against the Centre’s permission to Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

In a release, IMA functionaries said that any attempt to mix incompatible branches of medicine should be opposed. The protest was opened by Ajith Bhaskar, IMA north zone joint secretary.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kozhikode
Read more...