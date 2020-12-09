KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 09 December 2020 00:17 IST
IMA stages protest against Central move
The Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the district collectorate against the Centre’s permission to Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.
In a release, IMA functionaries said that any attempt to mix incompatible branches of medicine should be opposed. The protest was opened by Ajith Bhaskar, IMA north zone joint secretary.
